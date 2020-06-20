Delegates in the old Tafo Constituency in the Ashanti Region are calling for members of the party to stay united and work together as a team after the parliamentary primaries.

They say this year’s election is crucial for the party to garner more votes than before and, therefore, there is the need to strengthen their support base devoid of division.

According to them, the ruling party has a track record of being a party with ideas; therefore, stating their difference in who represents them in the upcoming election should not mar the already existing unity.

Some 599 delegates are expected to cast their votes in eight different centres across the constituency in line with social distancing protocol due to Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the aspirants, Archibald Ntiri-Acquah, who is hopeful of garnering one-third of the total believes his ideas would see him at the top.

Answering a question of how he could organise to beat three of the candidates who are well-known in the party and beyond, Mr Ntiri-Acquah explained that the delegates would look beyond popularity.

In his own words, he says “for the New Patriotic Party, we don’t believe in individualism. We believe in ideas because it is ideas that transform society.”

The priority is not just about ideas, he says, but also those that are practical, realistic, and pragmatic.

Ntiri-Acquah says his ideas are resonating well with the delegates in today’s primaries.

The five other aspirants including Prince Odeneho Oppong, Emmanuel Obeng, Lord Inusah Lansah, Vincent Ekow Assafuah Junior and Dr Louise Carol Serwah Donkor are also on the grounds to observe and monitor the voting process.

Some delegates, however, believe Dr. Louise Serwah Donkor or Vincent Ekow Assafuah Junior would likely triumphant in today’s primaries.