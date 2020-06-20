Lawyer Kwame Adom-Appiah, an aspirant in the Effiduase-Asokore New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary is on admission at the Effiduase Government Hospital after being allegedly brutalised by military officers monitoring the ongoing primaries.

Former Member of Parliament for the constituency, Boakye Agyin and supporters of the aspirant, have besieged the Effiduase Government Hospital where the aspirant has been on admission at the Emergency Unit.

Mr Appiah was accused of trying to whisk away the electoral album at one of the voting centres in the constituency.

READ ALSO:

Stop the manipulation – Bantama MP cries after fight broke out in his constituency [Watch]

NPP Primaries: Delegate goes wild over MP’s decision not to allow him to vote

NPP primaries: Aspirant at Effiduase-Asokore assaulted [Photo]

He reportedly fought with some soldiers who stopped him from taking away the electoral album for the Effiduase South RC JHS A voting centre.

This incident, which happened in front of the Effiduase district police station, left the parliamentary hopeful with a bleeding lip.