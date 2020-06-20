An NPP delegate in the Patasi electoral area of the Nhyiaeso Constituency caused a stir at a polling station when he turned up with a National Identification Authority card seeking to vote in the party primaries.

The development resulted in a scuffle between the unidentified man and election officials who restrained him and insisted on the Electoral Commission-issued voter document.

Joy News caught up with the man who sought to justify his action.

“I just got here with my ID card to cast my vote but they didn’t allow me,

and I don’t understand” he complained.

He insisted, “I know very well that my name is in the album so I don’t understand why they are denying me my franchise.”

Officials stood their ground and asked the man to go and fetch his voter’s ID card before he is allowed to cast his vote.

The Ghana Card and passport are the only identification documents the EC will accept as proof of citizenship in the planned compilation of a new voter’s register.