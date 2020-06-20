The police at the Otaten polling station in the Ablekuma North constituency in the Greater Accra Region have intervened to stop some supporters of aspirants contesting in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries from giving out envelopes believed to contain money to delegates.

According to the police who refused to speak on camera, the manner in which the money was being shared was in clear breach of all COVID-19 preventive protocols as delegates were seen scrambling for the monies.

It was unclear in whose interest the distributors of the monies were working, however, an aspirant in the elections, Shiela Bartels has condemned the development, saying that she would not engage in any such an act.

She stated that she is confident of victory in the polls and is certain that the delegates of the party will vote based on the quality of her message and her vision for the party in the constituency.

“I believe that when you have a good message and you know what exactly you are presenting to people, it will sell. There is no need to try to entice them with money. These are people who have held up the party in the constituency for the past four years and they know the kind of leader they need to be able to get through the next four years. I believe that the delegates have already made up their minds,” she said.

Some 945 delegates are expected to cast their ballot in today’s Primaries in the constituency.

Four people are contesting in the primaries. They are: Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, John Kojo Agbotey, Kwadwo Poku Adjei-Baruwah and Sheila Bartels.