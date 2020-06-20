Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye
Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye

Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has won the Bantama constituency parliamentary primary.

He beat sitting Member of Parliament, Daniel Okyem Aboagye in a fierce contest on Saturday June 20, 2020.

Mr Asenso-Boakye polled 455 while the incumbent MP polled 122 of the total votes cast, according to provisional results.

Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in Ashanti Region, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, says the achievement of the incumbent government has put fear in opposition the National Democratic Party.
Incumbent MP, Daniel Okyem Aboagye

The incumbent has been made a one-term MP after reportedly failing to fulfill the ‘juicy’ promises he made to the people of Bantama.

Some supporters jubilating

Some supporters at the polling centre




