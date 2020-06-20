Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has won the Bantama constituency parliamentary primary.

He beat sitting Member of Parliament, Daniel Okyem Aboagye in a fierce contest on Saturday June 20, 2020.

Mr Asenso-Boakye polled 455 while the incumbent MP polled 122 of the total votes cast, according to provisional results.

Incumbent MP, Daniel Okyem Aboagye

The incumbent has been made a one-term MP after reportedly failing to fulfill the ‘juicy’ promises he made to the people of Bantama.

Some supporters jubilating

