Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has won the Bantama constituency parliamentary primary.
He beat sitting Member of Parliament, Daniel Okyem Aboagye in a fierce contest on Saturday June 20, 2020.
Mr Asenso-Boakye polled 455 while the incumbent MP polled 122 of the total votes cast, according to provisional results.
The incumbent has been made a one-term MP after reportedly failing to fulfill the ‘juicy’ promises he made to the people of Bantama.
