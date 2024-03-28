2024 Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has honoured his pledge by donating a 40KVP power plant to the Assemblies of God-Kwadaso Great Chapel branch in Kumasi.

According to him, the donation has become necessary in the wake of the current power supply challenges the country is facing.

In January of this year, the former president, who’s a member of the Assemblies of God Church, pledged to provide the power plant during his visit to the church for its 9th Regional Council Meeting and ordination of 28 ministers from Ashanti West at the Kwadaso Great Chapel in Kumasi.

Initially, the church had initiated a fundraising to purchase the plant, but the former President intervened to offer one instead. Joshua Alabi, representing Mr Mahama, delivered the power plant on March 24.

He said the government could have prevented the recent power outages and save Ghanaians from sleeping in darkness.

He attributed the current power crisis to the mismanagement by the governing NPP, emphasising that the NDC had left excess power capacity in 2016.

Professor Alabi said his party comprehends the difficulties the church encounters, prompting the donation of the power plant.

“In the light of this, John Mahama is honoured – highly honoured to donate this plant knowing it will not only alleviate the burden of power outages but also enhance the church’s ability to serve its congregation effectively,”Prof Alabi said.

The power plant is anticipated to guarantee an uninterrupted power supply for the church’s activities and improve the challenging environment for spiritual growth and fellowship. He appreciated the dedication and commitment of the church leadership in their relentless efforts to uplift and support communities.

“It is our belief that by working and supporting each other; we can overcome any challenge and achieve greater progress for all,” he added.

Prof Alabi encouraged the church leadership to persist in praying for the country to experience a peaceful election in December 2024.

ALSO READ: