Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wuntumi, has reaffirmed their determination to break the 8-year electoral cycle.

He assured that, power will not transition to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama.

Wuntumi declared, “I can assure you that in 2024 we are breaking the 8, they delayed us in 2008 but they can’t stop us, we are more united than before. They can’t stop us; we are united and we are breaking the 8. We are not going to give it to you. John Dramani Mahama you are not the option, we are not going to give it to you to spoil the good work that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is going to succeed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dan Kwaku Botwe, the Campaign Chairman of the NPP assured supporters of the party’s unity and commitment to victory.

“We are not divided at all, we have had successful polling station elections, successful electoral elections, successful constituency elections, successful regional elections, successful national elections, and successful presidential elections. We are united, and we will do it at the right time,” Botwe affirmed.

