The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has condemned party members and executives who choose to air their grievances in the media instead of using internal channels.

He said such actions undermine party unity and contravene the NPP’s Constitution.

Chairman Wontumi’s remarks come in response to a recent petition submitted by six elected Ashanti Regional party executives to the national leadership.

They cited Chairman Wontumi’s alleged neglect of duty, which they claim is hindering the party’s progress in the region.

However, speaking during the inauguration of the party’s campaign team in the Ashanti Region, Chairman Wontumi stressed the importance of unity among executives as the party prepares for the December general elections.

“In our companies, offices sometimes we have some misunderstandings, but it doesn’t mean we are not united. NPP we are poised to unite and win the 2024 elections, winning is not negotiable, we are united ever. We are united as a strong party to break the 8, we cannot disappoint Ghanaians and the Ashanti region” he said in an interview on Citi News.

Also, NPP’s Campaign Chairman, Dan Botwe insisted that aggrieved party members must use internal structures to get their concerns addressed.

“If you have a grievance talk to people to solve it, if you go to the radio station and discuss it what do you achieve by doing that? We’re in a contest with others and we have to send a message that we are disciplined and focused and it’s important that we apply all those things in resolving our problems,” he said.

