The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has charged the party to unite, stating that the only hindrance to the party’s victory in the upcoming 2024 election is in division and apathy.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremonies of the regional campaign teams for Greater Accra, Central, Western and Western North for the 2024 elections, he opined that “the NPP is the biggest and largest political party in the country and if we are able to unite and deal with apathy we will win every election in this country’. He added that for the sake of the future of the party and country, ‘we have to win the elections in December by hook or crook. We should have no option of defeat on our table.”

He stressed that the situation where some party members, constituency executives, and MMDCES are campaigning against parliamentary candidates of the party is unacceptable.

“We are all party members, the supreme and collective interest of the party is what should be guiding all of us. No one knows tomorrow, so if you work against someone today, tomorrow it can be you in the same position. Let us be careful how we treat each other, we don’t need to be friends to work together.”

The inauguration of the regional campaign teams are a part of the preparations for the 2024 campaign.

“We are winning. Research has shown that we are performing better than the NDC, and Ghanaians don’t want to see the return of the NDC and John Mahama again. Let’s ensure that!” Mr Mustapha stated.

