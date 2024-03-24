A man believed to be in his late thirties was discovered dead at the roadside at Kasoa Walantu junction in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The yet-to-be-identified man was lying naked with visible head injuries.

According to sources, the deceased was allegedly killed elsewhere and dumped at the Walantu junction.

In an interview with Adom News, Assemblyman for the Kasoa Walantu Electoral Area, Robert Arthur said the deceased is not known in the area.

However, he said a resident recognized him as a resident in Liberia Camp.

Mr Arthur expressed concern about the increasing criminal activities in Kasoa Walantu and its environs.

He urged the police to enhance security measures in the area to safeguard lives and property.

Meanwhile, the Ebusuapani for the area, Nana Kofi Ahomka, lamented the persistent terrorizing of the community by criminals.

He called on both the government to assist them in establishing a community watchdog group to support law enforcement efforts in combating crime.