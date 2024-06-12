The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye has paid a day’s working visit to the Upper West Region on June 11.

He was accompanied by the Upper West Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, and the Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam.

The first stop was a courtesy visit to the Overlord of the Wa Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, at his palace.

During the visit, Asenso-Boakye reassured the Wa Naa of the imminent rehabilitation of the Wa-Sawla road.

He announced that contractors would be on-site next week to repair deteriorated sections in preparation for asphalting, emphasizing the government’s dedication to improving regional transportation networks.

Later in Daffiama, the delegation was joined by the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Irchad Razaaly, to commission new roads under the Transport Sector Improvement Project (TSIP).

The project has completed 650 kilometres of roads across eight assemblies in the Upper West Region, including Wa West District, Wa Municipal, Nadowli-Kaleo, and others.

These new roads are expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve access to essential services such as health centres, markets, and farms, thereby boosting the socio-economic well-being of local communities.

Additionally, sixteen Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) centres, equipped with solar-powered boreholes, are under construction as part of the project.

The Minister also inspected the construction of a new bridge over the Kambaa River, aimed at replacing the existing dilapidated structure.

With 65% of the civil works completed, the project is set to be finished by the end of July.

The Minister, alongside Ambrose Dery also reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction of 44 kilometres of town roads in Nandom, which is currently 75% complete.

This visit underscores the government’s resolve to enhance infrastructure and improve the quality of life for residents in the Upper West Region.

