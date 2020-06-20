A delegate, identified as Edmond Kodwo Renkyi, has bemoaned the decision of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei South Constituency, Ahmed Arthur, not to allow him to vote in the primary.

Speaking to Adom TV, the aggrieved delegate noted that despite the repeal of a suspension barring him from voting in the primary by the regional office, the MP was insistent on not allowing him to vote in the primary.

“Nobody has the right to stop me from voting, because the suspension aganisnt me has been overturned, NPP does not belong to a single person or an MP, it belongs to all of us,” he fumed.