A parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Effiduase-Asokore constituency in the Ashanti region has been allegedly assaulted.

Lawyer Kwame Adom Appiah was accused of trying to whisk away the electoral album at one of the voting centres in the constituency.

He reportedly fought with some soldiers who stopped him from taking away the electoral album for the Effiduase South RC JHS A voting centre.

This incident, which happened in front of the Effiduase district police station, left the parliamentary hopeful with a bleeding lip.

This was after his agent, Atuanor is said to have engaged the delegate in a fistfight before the police-military team arrived to pick him up.

Narrating his ordeal, Mr Appiah said he stormed the centre when his agent told him about the incident only to be handcuffed and assaulted by the officers.

He denied the allegation leveled against him insisting it was part of a grand scheme for him to lose the primary.

He is seeking to unseat the incumbent, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie.