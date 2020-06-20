There was confusion at the Effia constituency over the arrest of a delegate who took photos of the ballot sheet after he cast his vote in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

His action warranted the immediate attention of some polling and security officials who attempted to arrest him after his vote.

The officials alleged he took the photos as evidence to his ‘paymaster’ to prove he indeed gave due allegiance to him, but the delegate denied the allegation.

The delegate asserted he was not working in the interest of any of the candidates and the photo was for his personal use.

However, he, together with some other delegates present at the centre, attempted to fight the officials and threatened to destroy the peace needed for the election process.

The delegate was later transported to the Central Police Station for further investigation and calm was restored.

The confrontation led to the seizure of the mobile phones of all delegates before voting, a decision that was challenged by the Member of Parliament (MP), Joseph Cudjoe.

The Effia Constituency is contested by MP and Deputy Minister of Energy, Joseph Cudjoe and Dr Adwoa Kwegyiriba.