A delegate identified has been caught allegedly attempting to engage in an illegal voting exercise in the Okaikwei South Constituency in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary Primaries.

The delegate, identified who has been identified as Tetteh was allegedly caught trying to vote for a parliamentary candidate at an electoral area he did not belong to.

A scuffle ensued between Mr Tetteh and other delegates present after the former was fished out by the executives.

The incidence took place at the Mokuses Electoral Area.

It took security men present to step in and settle the matter.

