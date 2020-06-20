Incumbent Bantama Member of Parliament (MP), Daniel Okyem Aboagye, who is being challenged by Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has alleged “manipulation” in the Bantama constituency where a fight broke out Saturday morning.

According to him, the confusion started when an official of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, who happens to be from the camp of his opponent, came to vote when he does not qualify to vote.

He said the most shocking part was that the official’s name was found in the album being used for the election, a situation he said started the fight.

He said since he is the MP for the constituency he won’t allow anyone to take the laws into his/her own hands and promised to deal with the matter.

“How can an official from BNI come here to vote when he doesn’t qualify to do that? My people didn’t understand that is why the fight broke out. It is not fair and I see that as manipulation. I will deal with it at the right time,” he said.