The Nii Boiman polling station in the Okaikwei North Constituency is reported to be strictly adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols as delegates vote.

Quite a number of Veronica buckets for handwashing, thermometer guns as well as hand sanitisers have been made available for delegates turning up to vote in the constituency’s primary.

This, however, was not the case in some of the polling centres across the country.

Speaking to Adom News’ Kwame Kulenu, Alhaji Inusah Asalifu Bashiru, Presiding Officer of the polling station, noted that seven delegates out of a total of 28 had voted so far.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the delegates were not allowed to queue at the polling station.

“We don’t allow the delegates to queue at the centre, because we want to strictly obey the safety protocols. The delegates come one after the other to vote and after voting they leave,” he said.