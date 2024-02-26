Heart of Lions head coach, Bashir Hayford, characterized Asante Kotoko as a team he consistently overcomes with ease.

His remarks followed his team’s hard-fought victory against the Porcupine Warriors at the Hohoe Stadium over the weekend.

The decisive goal by Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah in the second half secured maximum points for Lions.

Known for his lively post-match comments, Bashir Hayford didn’t miss the chance to recall a significant moment in Lions’ history against Kotoko two decades ago.

“This marks the second historic win for Lions against Kotoko. The first was when we clinched the GHALCA Top 4 tournament. We faced the same Kotoko, emerged victorious, and they left the pitch before the match concluded,” he recounted.

Regarding his team’s recent triumph, Bashir Hayford revealed his approach.

“With Kotoko, I’ve encountered them while coaching other teams, and they’ve never posed a challenge for me. So, I instructed my Lions players not to be intimidated. While Kotoko boasts a prestigious name, we shouldn’t fear them.”

“Some players hear ‘Kotoko’ and immediately panic. I motivated them, emphasizing that despite its status as one of Africa’s biggest clubs, we’re fully capable of competing against them,” he added.

Since taking charge, Bashir Hayford has led Lions to victory in three out of four league matches, with a lone draw against defending champions, Medeama SC.

With 18 points, Lions have temporarily escaped the relegation zone.

The defeat on Saturday ended Kotoko’s unbeaten streak of seven matches. Prosper Ogum’s side struggled against Lions’ intensity.

Kotoko maintains third place with 29 points but risks falling further behind if Samartex 96, Aduana, Nsoatreman United, or Berekum Chelsea win their matches this weekend.

Saturday’s fixture marked the return of Ghana Premier League games to the Kpando Sports Stadium after nine years.