Award-winning dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has announced new dates for his Anloga Juntion United Kingdom (UK) tour after the global pandemic disrupted the event last year.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, the ‘Putuu’ hitmaker said he will be holding the concert in three cities, thus, Manchester, London and Birmingham.

Stonebwoy further disclosed he will be having UK’s up-and-coming songstress Amaria BB as his guest artiste for the event.

He wrote on Twitter: “COVID stopped us a few times but this time we are 100% on! New date for London and I’m bringing special guest @amaria_bb alongside many others to be announced!”