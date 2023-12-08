The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has welcomed the government’s decision to suspend the Export and Import Regulations 2023 Bill.

The President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng expressed satisfaction with the government’s move, emphasising the importance of additional consultations.

He assured businesses of GUTA’s readiness to provide necessary inputs for a more comprehensive bill.

Dr Obeng also commended all Ghanaians who voiced their concerns, thereby contributing to the government’s decision to halt the bill.

“They were so bent on passing this law, but we were also so bent on disallowing it. We have also petitioned Parliament through the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, the minority, majority leaderships and the parliamentary trade and industry committee, we have done all that. And they have seen reason for what we were saying.”

It should not be said that we have to be handed the issuance of permits before we can import. We are not going to do that; it’s an archaic methodology. We will grant the government the needed inputs to achieve this because the onus lies on all of us to ensure that we industrialise.”

On Thursday, December 7, the Trades and Industry Ministry suspended the laying of the L.I.

According to the Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the move is to allow for further consultations.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Maame Esi Thompson, Mr Nkrumah said “First, we think that the economic objectives will work well for our growth and jobs and our development agenda. Therefore, it is important to get all stakeholders aligned as we go along this process. The idea is to suspend the laying, engage further, and get some more understanding and participation before we go in.

“You know it is an L.I., you (are) going to factor in all of these views. Then, when you lay it, it can mature after the necessary 21 days because it is not a bill that would be amended on the floor. So, this would allow us to complete all of these engagements before any such laying takes place.”

