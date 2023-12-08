Mothers of Palestinian premature babies have begun reuniting with their children while most of their parents are yet to be found.

In November 2023, Thirty-one premature Palestinian babies were successfully evacuated from Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital after Israeli forces ordered the evacuation of the hospital claiming that Hamas terrorists worked from there.

The babies are now recovering in Cairo, Egypt surviving solely on baby formula.

“Today I felt like a mother because I’ve not seen her before, I just want to hold her and touch her.” Shaimaa Abu Khater, a mother of one of the premature babies told CNN.