Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Shlomit Sufa has defended her country’s military siege in Gaza with has left thousands dead and several misplaced.

The Ambassador in an interview on Tv3 questioned why they is no international call on the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

“Why is there no concern and no international call for the release of hostages” she said.

Shlomit Sufa noted that, Hamas should be asked why they are not protecting their civilians rather than blaming Israel for the tragedy.

“Hamas should be asked why they do not protect their babies not Israel that is defending it’s citizens. Hamas should be asked why they are not protecting their civilians but rather have them killed or injured in a war” she said.

According to her, Israel had no intention of killing civilians but Israel would not stop the war until they have defeated Hamas.

She believes that stopping the war now will only give Hamas the opportunity to rearm and regroup for more violence.

“Every civilian that is killed is a tragedy and this is not our goal, not our intention but we cannot stop until we defeat Hamas and release our hostages. If we are called to stop now, this will only allow Hamas to rearm, regroup and continue the violence and it will only reset the timer for the next war with Hamas. There will be nothing good that will come out of a ceasefire.”

The Israel Ambassador to Ghana added that, her country is following laws of armed conflict and is very careful with their targets.

“We are careful to make sure that the target we hit are military targets and we are working in accordance with the laws of armed conflict and every civilian that is hurt is a tragedy but the entity that should be accountable for this loss of lives is Hamas. How come no one is demanding this from Hamas, they are in control of that territory” she stated.

Almost 1.6 million people have been internally displaced since October 7 according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).