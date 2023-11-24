After several weeks of war between Israel and Hamas, the long-anticipated four-day pause in fighting has begun.

If successful, it will mark the first cessation of hostilities in almost seven weeks of war.

Under the temporary ceasefire agreement, 13 Israeli hostages are due to be released on Friday, with 50 being released over the four days.

In return, Israel has said it will release 150 Palestinian women and teenagers held in its prisons.

Lorries carrying medical supplies, fuel and food have made their way into Gaza from Egypt, with Cairo saying 130,000 litres of diesel will be delivered daily.