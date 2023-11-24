Ghanaian midfielder, Enock Adu Kofi has opened up on his regret after declining an offer to play for the Danish national team.

Having played for Ghana’s U-17 in the 2007 World Cup, Adu Kofi was hoping to earn a place in the senior national team, the Black Stars.

He earned his first Black Stars call-up in 2016 during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and went on to make his Black Stars debut that same year in an international friendly against South Africa.

However, he has not featured for the national team ever since.

Adu Kofi then spent three years in Denmark, where he won the league and cup, while also playing in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League with Nordsjaelland.

His impressive stint in the Danish topflight saw him approached by the Denmark FA to switch nationality but he was bent on representing the country of his birth.

Speaking about his consistent snub by the handlers of the Ghana national team, Adu Kofi said he sometimes regrets not switching nationality to play for Denmark during his prime.

“Yeah, Denmark tried, but I was young that time (I only wanted to play for Ghana) and I was at my peak,” the midfielder told Pure FM.

“I was playing Champions League and Europa League so I was very confident that something like that (playing for Ghana) would happen but… If it happens today, I would take that opportunity because we players always want to prove ourselves.”

He added: “It is really painful and sometimes you will feel it. Because all the time you play 90 minutes you would think, you are really doing well and you’d think they will call you for you to showcase what you’ve got.

“Sometimes, my only encouragement is maintaining my level and playing 90 minutes always and hoping that they will call me one day,” he added.

The 33-year-old left Ghana for Europe at a very young age when he completed a move from Liberty Professionals to French side OGC Nice in 2008.

Adu Kofi currently plays for Ekenas IF in Finland.

READ ALSO