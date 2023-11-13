The third day of the third Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023) concluded with attendees witnessing the signing of financing and other agreements valued in excess of one billion dollars between the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) and several leading business entities from across the continent.

United Bank for Africa PLC – US$ 150 million

The Bank also signed a US$150-million trade finance facility agreement with United Bank for Africa (UBA) PLC, under the Ukraine Crisis Adjustment Trade Financing Programme for Africa, to be utilized to finance trade and trade-related transactions in support of UBA clients to facilitate increased financing of trade businesses in various sectors of the Nigerian economy to mitigate the adverse effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Signed by Denys Denya, Executive Vice President, Finance, Administration and Banking Services, Afreximbank, and Oliver Alawuba, Managing Director of UBA PLC, the facility is expected to enhance confidence in the settlement of international trade transactions for strategic imports.

FDH Bank Malawi -ATEX – USD10M

Another facility agreement, for US$10 million, was signed with FDH Bank Malawi to support trade finance in Malawi. Gwen Mwaba, Director, Trade Finance, signed for Afreximbank while George Chitera, Deputy Managing Director, signed for FDH Bank Malawi.

Banque Commerciale du Burundi (BANCOBU) – USD 55 Million

Under a facility agreement with Banque Commerciale du Burundi (BANCOBU), Afreximbank will provide US$55-million trade facilitation limits to BANCOBU to support importation of essential commodities, such as petroleum products, which are important for the Burundi’s trade and manufacturing sector.

Rene Awambeng, Global Head, Client Relations, signed for Afreximbank while Sylvere Bankimbaga, Deputy Managing Director, signed on behalf of BANCOBU during a ceremony witnessed by Audace Niyonzima, Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, of Burundi.

Banque de Credit de Bujumbura – US$40 Million

Afreximbank also signed an agreement under which it will provide a US$40-million AFTRAF facility to Banque de Credit de Bujumbura (BCB) to support trade finance in Burundi. Signers were Rene Awambeng, Global Head, Client Relations, for Afreximbank and Roger Guy Ghislain Ntwungeye, Managing Director, for BCB.

Exodus and Company – USD141 Million

A term Sheet for a US$141-million intra-African investment finance facility was signed with Exodus and Company. Denys Denya, Executive Vice President, Finance, Administration and Banking Services, signed for Afreximbank while Progress Mambo, Chief Executive Officer, signed for Exodus and Company.

Ora SPV/Vista Group – Eur 140 million

Another term sheet for an EUR140-million intra-African trade investment facility was signed with Ora SPV/Vista Group for funds to be deployed in Burkina Faso. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade Bank, signed for Afreximbank while Simon Tiemtore, Chairman of Lilium Capital, signed for Ora SPV/Vista Group.

ADI SPV/Vista Bank – EUR113 million

The Bank also signed a term sheet with ADI SPV/Vista Bank for a EUR113-million facility to be deployed in Burkina Faso. The term sheet was signed by Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade Bank, for Afreximbank, and Simon Tiemtore, Chairman of Lilium Capital, for ADI SPV/Vista Bank.

Lilium Gold – US$75 Million

Another term sheet signed during the day was with Lilium Gold for a US$75-million senior debt facility for a strategic investment that will significantly enhance Burkina Faso’s mining infrastructure through the acquisition of the Boungou and Wahgnion gold mines. Helen Brume, Director, Project and Asset Based Finance, signed for Afreximbank while Simon Tiemtore, Chairman of Lilium Capital, signed for Lilium Gold.

Sapro Mayoko – US$96 million

The Bank also signed a term sheet with Sapro Mayoko for a US$96-million iron ore mine development facility in Congo. The document was signed by Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade Bank, for Afreximbank and Paul Obambi, Chief Executive Officer, for Sapro Mayoko.

International Centre for Regional Integration and Trade Research (ICRITR) – MoU

An additional document inked during the day was a memorandum of understanding with the International Centre for Regional Integration and Trade Research (ICRITR) signed by Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade Bank, for Afreximbank and Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone, Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Nigeria, for ICRITR.

Anambra State – US$200 Million

Earlier on the second day of the trade fair, Afreximbank had signed a mandate letter to provide capital raise financial advisory services to the Anambra State Government of Nigeria for an estimated US$200-million facility to support the development of three major projects in the state, covering the Ikenga Mixed-Use Industrial City Project, the Anambra Export Emporium and the Akwaihedi Unubi Uga Automotive Industrial Park.

The Bank also signed an agreement to provide the state government with financial advisory services for the development of operational and governance framework for the Anambra Diaspora Fund, including capital raise financial advisory services for the Anambra Intra-City Rail Master Plan project and the Anambra Diaspora Fund. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade Bank, signed for Afreximbank while Mark Okoye, Chief Executive Officer, Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, signed for the state government.

Central Africa Building Society – US$40 Million

Afreximbank also signed an agreement with Central Africa Building Society (CABS), Zimbabwe’s largest building society, to provide a US$40 million line of credit to help build capacity among hundreds of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Signed by Denys Denya, Executive Vice President, Finance, Administration and Banking Services, Afreximbank, and Mehluli Mpofu, Managing Director of CABS, the agreement is for three years and is aimed at fostering the growth of the SME sector by supporting productive sectors, such as agriculture, manufacturing and mining.

Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) – Heads of Terms

The Bank signed a heads of terms agreement with Arise IIP for the implementation of African Quality Assurance Centres (AQAC) projects in Benin and Gabon. Under the heads of terms, Afreximbank will develop AQACs to offer conformity assessment services such as testing, inspection and certification services in Benin, Gabon and, possibly, other African countries in collaboration with Arise IIP within industrial parks developed by Arise to support park tenants and other industries outside to enable them meet local and export market requirements. The AQAC initiative was created by Afreximbank to support African countries to improve their capacity in complying with international standards and technical regulations so as to promote exports and facilitate intra- and extra-African trade while ensuring the safety of products for consumption in Africa.

Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO of Arise IIP, signed for the company while Oluranti Doherty, Director of Export Development, signed for Afreximbank.

Cooperation Agreements

The Bank also announced the conclusion of cooperation agreements with the Comoros National Investment Promotion Agency (ANPI – Invest in Comoros), the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), aimed at accelerating intra-African trade and investment.

The agreements, signed seek to deepen collaboration with the institutions through sharing of ideas, exchange of business-oriented information to facilitate trade and investment, business matchmaking, grants, training, technical assistance and capacity building, inter-institutional cooperation and other agreed activities.

They are intended to increase the impact of Afreximbank’s TRADAR Club, a member-driven network set up to empower international businesses and executives to transform trade and investments in Africa through trusted trade intelligence and advisory services.

IATF2023, Africa’s largest trade and investment fair, opened on 9 November and will run till 15 November 2023.

About the Intra-African Trade Fair:

Organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). IATF brings together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services and to explore business and investment opportunities in the continent. It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders and allows participants to discuss and identify solutions to the challenges confronting intra-African trade and investment. In addition to African participants, the Trade Fair is also open to businesses and investors from non-African countries interested in doing business in Africa and in supporting the continent’s transformation through industrialisation and export development.

For more information, please visit www.IntrAfricanTradeFair.com

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries to effectively participate in the AfCFTA. At the end of 2022, Afreximbank’s total assets and guarantees stood at over US$31 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$5.2 billion. The Bank disbursed more than US$86 billion between 2016 and 2022. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody’s (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure, (together, “the Group”).

For more information, please visit: www.Afreximbank.com