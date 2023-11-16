We’ve got some reaction coming in after the UN Security Council backed a resolution calling for “extended humanitarian pauses” in Gaza.

It passed with 12 members voting for it, and three abstaining – the US, UK and Russia.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, says the resolution is “disconnected from reality and meaningless”.

He says Israel will “continue acting according to international law” and criticises the motion for not mentioning Hamas’s attack on the country on 7 October.

That sentiment was echoed by the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who says she is “horrified that a few members of this Council still cannot bring themselves to condemn the barbaric terrorist attack that Hamas carried out against Israel”.

“What are they afraid of?”

Louis Charbonneau, the UN director at Human Rights Watch, a non-governmental organisation, welcomed the resolution.

It “sent a rare and powerful message to Israel, Hamas and other armed groups that compliance with international humanitarian law is non-negotiable”, he said.

