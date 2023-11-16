The Coalition of La Youth Associations has cast doubt on the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s announcement that a contractor will begin work on the General Hospital project next week.

Their skepticism they said is based on the government’s lip service towards the project.

The spokesperson for the Coalition, Jeffrey Tetteh made these comments in an interview Accra-based Citi FM.

“Just a couple of weeks ago, we heard from one government official that the work was going to commence the following week and it failed. We heard, in the middle of this year, somewhere in June from the Presidential Advisor on Health, from the Regional Minister, and then from the Health Minister that work was going to commence in November but we are in the second week of November, and work is yet to commence,” he lamented.

Mr Tetteh added that, La residents will keenly monitor the project.

“We still do not believe what they are telling us but let’s give them the benefit of the doubt,” he stated.

The Association last week called on the government to relinquish control of the stalled project and allow them to build the hospital.

They accused the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu of inconsistency regarding the construction.

However, the Finance Minister while presenting the 2024 budget statement on Wednesday indicated that the project’s funding would now be sourced from the national budget through a renegotiated contract.

