The government has renegotiated the La General Hospital project to be funded through the national budget, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has announced.

“The contractor is expected back on site next week to complete a significant amount of work by 2024,” he told Parliament during the 2024 budget presentation on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu on Tuesday disclosed that the Finance Ministry secured €50 million in local funding for the reconstruction of the Hospital.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta also added the Ministry will commission “the 100-bed ultramodern Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence aimed at facilitating the provision of kidney transplantation services at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.”

“The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital acquired a new MRI Chiller System for Radiology to enhance imaging services. It also initiated the manufacturing of Hypertonic Saline, a critical resource for surgeries and Hyponatremia treatment, making it the sole manufacturing site in Ghana,” he said.

The La General Hospital was demolished in July 2020 after the hospital’s administration reported severe structural problems.

As a result, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the Hospital Redevelopment Project on August 10, 2020 but work is yet to start.