The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has fired salvos at the Coalition of La Associations over the La General Hospital project.

This follows their call on the government to relinquish control of the stalled project and allow them to build the hospital.

The spokesperson, Jeffery Tetteh, accused the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu of inconsistency regarding the construction.

But Mr Ahiagbah on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said the call is misplaced.

According to him, the action of the coalition is just to score cheap political points and must not be tolerated.

“The health of Ghanaians is a priority and we shouldn’t politicise it. The government has secured funding and the contractor will soon go to the site. The La General Hospital is not the only project so they can channel their community support elsewhere,” he stated.

Mr. Ahiagbah stated that, there are several projects the group can take up in the country if they indeed want to provide community service.

“They can go and support the Akosombo dam spillage victims with their community spirit. If not, then they shouldn’t create the impression that this is the only project they can support. They can call me, there are a lot of places I can direct them to embark on a project,” he added.

ALSO READ: