Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei North, Fuseini Issah, has disclosed that the La General Hospital was demolished because it was a “death trap”.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam, he explained that because the edifice was close to the sea it had become weak.

“La General Hospital was built by the shore. Buildings built close to the sea have a life span. At the time the building was demolished it was a death trap. Some of the buildings were sinking and some iron rods had corroded.

“The funding for the new project became a problem with the onset of the global crisis. We didn’t want to wait for the worst to happen.

“We will build an ultra-modern hospital soon for the people.”

The La General Hospital was closed down in March 2020 by the government to make room for reconstruction as a result of the deteriorating nature of the facility.

The building was eventually demolished for the planned renovation, which would improve healthcare services for residents of the area.

The hospital, before demolition, served patients from Osu, La, Teshie, and other areas along the coastal belt of Accra.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut sod for the commencement of the construction of the La General Hospital Redevelopment Project worth €68 million on August 10, 2020.

However, two years later, upon the inspection of some members of the Minority Caucus, it was revealed that the ground was overgrown with weeds.

Minister for Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu indicated that the rebuilding of the La General Hospital will start on Monday, March 14, 2022, explaining that the halt on the reconstruction was a result of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Ranking Member of Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh also alleged that the government has misapplied the €68m allocated for the rebuilding of the La General Hospital, hence the stalling.

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Nsiah Asare explained that the construction work on the demolished hospital has been delayed because materials for the project are yet to arrive in Ghana after some residents of the La community protested against the abandoned project last month.

