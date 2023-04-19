Presidential Advisor explains why La General Hospital reconstruction has stalled

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare has explained why construction work on the demolished La General Hospital has stalled.

According to him, work has delayed because materials for the project are yet to arrive in Ghana.

Dr. Asare disclosed this in an interview on Citi FM following protests by residents of the La community and surrounding areas against the stalled project.

He said President Akufo-Addo has charged the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Chief of Staff to expedite the process and ensure that progress is made as quickly as possible.

Dr. Asare added that, the health facility was demolished due to its structural weaknesses which posed a threat to patients and residents at the time.

“It was a dangerous building with a lot of cracks at the time and it was risky to put patients who cannot run in case of a disaster at risk, so we decided to demolish it and hoped that it would have been built” he stated.

Regarding the timeline for the project, Dr. Asare said details on when construction will commence and what will be done at the site will be announced soon.

“The details of when the project will start and what we are going to do there will be announced soon, but currently a lot of engagement is ongoing, and a roadmap will be announced soon” he stressed.

The La General Hospital was demolished in 2019 after the hospital’s administration reported severe structural problems in 2015. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the La General Hospital Redevelopment Project on August 10, 2020, but work is yet to begin on the site.