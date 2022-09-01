The site designated for the construction of the La General Hospital has reportedly been turned into an okro farm.

This came to light when Minority members of the Parliamentary Health Committee paid a working visit to the site to access the progress of work on Wednesday.

For close to two years, the rehabilitation of the hospital had stalled, a situation which has left residents worried as they blame recent deaths on the absence of the facility.

In March 2022, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, assured the contractor was returning to site to finally begin work.

During a media engagement in Accra, the Minister said the work had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other documentation issues in China.

But during the visit, the committee discovered that the €68m project was yet to see physical foundation works with few equipment and workers present.

Also, an okro farm was ongoing on portions of the land while another section served as a football pitch.

Speaking to Adom News‘ parliamentary correspondent, Ohene Amponsah, the Deputy Ranking on the Health Committee, Elizabeth Agyare, expressed worry over the situation.

Madam Agyare cautioned that the government should ensure that Ghana doesn’t pay more money for the project due to unexplainable reasons.

Some residents, on their part, expressed shock over the drag-feet attitude of the government on the project as several have died due to long distances travelled on emergency cases.

They have, therefore, as a matter of urgency called on the government to do the needful.

The hospital was closed down in March 2020 to pave the way for its redevelopment due to the dilapidated nature of the structures.

Video attached above: