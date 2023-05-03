Around 2,000 people will get to attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Now that invitations have been sent out, confirmations of attendance have started to be announced.

Check out below the running list of those who will attend the coronation:

BUCKINGHAM PALACE

The British royal family

While it hasn’t been publicly confirmed, it’s guaranteed that members of the House of Windsor will be in attendance, including Charles’s sister, Princess Anne; his son, Prince William, and daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales. Prince George, his grandson, will be a page of honor at the coronation. His other son, Prince Harry, will attend, but Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not be in attendance.

Foreign royals

Though it has historically not been tradition for other crowned heads of state to attend the coronation, many foreign monarchs are expected to attend the coronation of King Charles. (At Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, Queen Sālote Tupou III of Tonga was one of the only foreign monarchs to attend.) Here’s who’s confirmed so far:

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, Monaco

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, Japan

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, Denmark

King Carl XVI Gustav and Crown Princess Victoria, Sweden

King Felipe and Queen Letizia, Spain

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Norway

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, Luxembourg

Queen Anne-Marie and Crown Prince Pavlos, Greece

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, the Netherlands

King Tuheitia and Makau Ariki Atawhai, Māori royals (New Zealand)

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Belgium

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, Bhutan

King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, Thailand

King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u, Tonga

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia, Ashanti royals (Ghana)

Queen Camilla’s family

Like Charles’s family, no members of Queen Camilla’s family have publicly confirmed their attendance, but we can definitely expect her children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes and their families; her sister, Annabel Elliot; her nieces Alice Irwin, Katie Elliot, and Ayesha Shand; and nephew Ben Elliot. Three of her grandsons and one of her grand-nephews will serve as pages of honor, so they will definitely be there as well. Also in attendance will be her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

UK leaders, British MPs, and peers

The Telegraph reported just 40 Members of Parliament (MPs) and 40 peers will be at the coronation, and that list is not public yet. However, here’s who’s confirmed so far:

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy, the UK’s Prime Minister and his wife. The Daily Mail reported no other Cabinet members except Sunak will be given a plus one.

Humza Yousaf, the First Minister of Scotland

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales

Nicholas Lyons, the mayor of the City of London

Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham; he tweeted, “Incredibly honoured to be attending the Coronation as one of the few Members of Parliament who won the ballot to represent the House of Commons.” (It’s unclear yet who else won the ballot to attend.)

Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin vice-president

Alex Maskey, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly

Lesley Hogg, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Assembly

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland

The seven past prime ministers who are still living are also expected to attend:

Liz Truss

Boris Johnson

Theresa May

David Cameron

Gordon Brown

Tony Blair

John Major

British Nobility

There will be significantly less aristocrats in attendance at Charles’s coronation as compared to Queen Elizabeth’s coronation 70 years ago. Lady Pamela Hicks, the former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, will not be attending, but she doesn’t mind; she said, according to her daughter India, that the decision was “very sensible.”

Still, select members of the nobility will be in attendance, as many have a historic role in the ceremony (see more roles below). They include:

Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk—he’s responsible for organizing the coronation

David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and his wife, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley; their son, Oliver, will be a page of honor

Merlin Hay, the 24th Earl of Errol, will act as the Lord High Constable of Scotland, will carry a silver baton or staff

Anthony Lindsay, 30th Earl of Crawford and 13th Earl of Balcarres, will act as Deputy to the Great Steward of Scotland

Ian Campell, the 11th Duke of Argyll

Joseph Morrow, the current Lord Lyon King of Arms, will take part in the King’s procession

Delaval Thomas Harold Astley, the 23rd Baron Hastings

Foreign heads of state

Leaders from around the world will attend. Here’s who’s said they’ll be there:

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Mary Simon, Governor-General of Canada

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

U.S. President Joe Biden will not be in attendance, but First Lady Jill Biden will lead a U.S. delegation to the coronation

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia

David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia

Chris Hipkins, Prime Minister of New Zealand

Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor-General of New Zealand, and her husband, Dr Richard Davies

Christopher Luxon, leader of the opposition in New Zealand (here’s the full New Zealand delegation)

Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India

Han Zheng, Vice President of China

Michael Higgins, president of Ireland and his wife, Sabina Higgins

Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Louise Araneta-Marcos, President and First Lady of the Philippines

Wavel Ramkalawan, president of Seychelles, and his wife, Linda Ramkalawan

Mario Abdo Benítez and Silvana López Moreira, President and First Lady of Paraguay

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union Commission

Charles Michel, European Union Council President

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament

Amina Jane Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations

Borjana Krišto, the chair of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh

Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus

Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka

Macky Sall, President of Senegal

Dame Froyla Tzalam, Governor-General of Belize

Cornelius A. Smith, Governor-General of the Bahamas and his wife, Clara Smith

Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas

Michael Pintard, leader of the opposition in the Bahamas

Bob Dadae, Governor-General of Papua New Guinea (see full Papua New Guinea delegation here)

David Vunagi, Governor-General of Solomon Islands

Võ Văn Thưởng, President of Vietnam

Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe

Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic

Luís Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil

Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of Austria

Archbishop Joan Enric Vives i Sicília, Co-Prince of Andorra

Narayan Prakash Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal

Religious representatives

Charles has been open about wanting to be “defender of faith,” rather than “Defender of the Faith,” reflecting the religious diversity of the United Kingdom. He said in 20145, “It’s always seemed to me that, while at the same time being Defender of the Faith, you can also be protector of faiths.” At the coronation, representatives from other faith communities will attend. They include:

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, chief rabbi of the United Kingdom (Judaism)

Ven Bogoda Seelawimala Nayaka Thera, head monk of the London Buddhist Vihara and Chief Sangha Nayaka of Great Britain (Buddhim)

Indarjit Singh, Baron Singh of Wimbledon, a prominent member of the Sikh community (he is also participating in the ceremony) (Sikhism)

Radha Mohan das, of Bhaktivedanta Manor Temple (Hinduism)

Aliya Azam, education and interfaith coordinator at the Al Khoei Foundation (Islam)

And of course, as it is an Anglican ceremony, Anglican leaders will be in attendance, including:

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury (he will conduct the service)

Stephen Cottreell, Archishop of York

John Armes, the Anglican bishop of Edinburgh

Paul Butler, the Bishop of Durham

Michael Beasley, the Bishop of Bath and Wells

David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster

Celebrities

A few select celebrities will be in attendance at the coronation service. Those confirmed include:

Bear Grylls, in his capacity as Chief Scout

Stella McCartney

Joanna Lumley (after, she will join Sky News for their coverage)

Rowan Atkinson

Nick Cave

Sam Kerr (will carry Australia’s flag)

Lionel Richie

Edward Enninful

Ant McPartlin

Declan Donnelly

People with ceremonial roles

There are numerous people who will participate in the ceremony. They include:

Antonia Romeo, Clerk of the Crown in Chancery, is responsible for recording the coronation

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, will act as Lord High Constable of England for the day

Frances Dymoke, a farmer, who will carry the Royal Standard

Cadet Warrant Officer Elliott Tyson-Lee will carry the flag of the United Kingdom

These four men will carry the Standards of the Quarterings of the Royal Arms and Standard of the Principality of Wales:

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster

Charles Paget, 8th Marquess of Anglesey

Nicholas Alexander, 7th Earl of Caledon

Alexander Scrymgeour, 12th Earl of Dundee, will carry the Lion Rampart of Scotland

These people will carry King Charles’s regalia in the procession:

Sir Gordon Messenger, the Governor of HM Tower of London: St Edward’s Crown as Lord High Steward of England

Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller: St Edward’s Staff

Richard Scott, 10th Duke of Buccleuch and 12th Duke of Queensberry: the Sceptre with Cross

Baroness Floella Benjamin: the Sceptre with the Dove

Dame Elizabeth Anionwu: the Orb

Brigadier Andrew Jackson (The Keeper of the Jewel House): the Sovereign’s Ring

Petty Officer Amy Taylor: the Sword of Offering

Simon Abney-Hastings, the 15th Earl of Loudoun: the Golden Spurs

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt: the Sword of State

Air Chief Marshal the Lord Peach: the Sword of Mercy (The Curtana)

The Lord Richards of Herstmonceux: the Sword of Spiritual Justice

The Lord Houghton of Richmond: the Sword of Temporal Justice

And then these people will present the King with the regalia:

Rupert Francis John Carington, the 7th Baron Carrington: the Spurs

Baron Syed Kamall: the Armills

Baroness Gillian Merron: the Robe Royal

Rev. John McDowell, the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh: the Orb

Baron Narendra Patel: the Ring

Indarjit Singh, Baron of Wimbledon: the Coronation Glove

Rev. Mark Strange, Bishop of Moray, Ross, and Caithness, and Episcopal Primus of Scotland: the Sceptre with Cross

Rev. Andrew John, the Archbishop of Wales: the Sceptre with Dove

The Archbishop of Canterbury will perform the crowning

These people will carry Queen Camilla’s regalia:

Baroness (Helena) Kennedy of The Shaws: The Queen Consort’s Rod

General Sir Patrick Sanders: The Queen Consort’s Sceptre

Charles Wellseley, 9th Duke of Wellington: Queen Mary’s Crown

The Rt. Reverend and Rt. Hon the Lord Chartres: The Queen Consort’s Ring

And these four will present Queen Camilla with her regalia:

Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin, The Bishop of Dover: The Queen Consort’s Rod

Rt. Reverend and Rt Hon. Lord Chartres: The Queen Consort’s Sceptre with Cross

Brigadier Andrew Jackson: The Queen Consort’s Ring

The Archbishop of Canterbury will again perform the crowning

Members of the public

Representatives of charities that King Charles and Queen Camilla support are expected to be invited, but that list has not been revealed yet. In April, Buckingham Palace shared that 850 community and charity representatives will be in attendance, including more than 450 recipients of the British Empire Medal (BEM).

