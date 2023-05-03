Around 2,000 people will get to attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Now that invitations have been sent out, confirmations of attendance have started to be announced.
Check out below the running list of those who will attend the coronation:
BUCKINGHAM PALACE
The British royal family
While it hasn’t been publicly confirmed, it’s guaranteed that members of the House of Windsor will be in attendance, including Charles’s sister, Princess Anne; his son, Prince William, and daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales. Prince George, his grandson, will be a page of honor at the coronation. His other son, Prince Harry, will attend, but Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not be in attendance.
Foreign royals
Though it has historically not been tradition for other crowned heads of state to attend the coronation, many foreign monarchs are expected to attend the coronation of King Charles. (At Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, Queen Sālote Tupou III of Tonga was one of the only foreign monarchs to attend.) Here’s who’s confirmed so far:
- Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, Monaco
- Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, Japan
- Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, Denmark
- King Carl XVI Gustav and Crown Princess Victoria, Sweden
- King Felipe and Queen Letizia, Spain
- Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Norway
- Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, Luxembourg
- Queen Anne-Marie and Crown Prince Pavlos, Greece
- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, the Netherlands
- King Tuheitia and Makau Ariki Atawhai, Māori royals (New Zealand)
- King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Belgium
- King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, Bhutan
- King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, Thailand
- King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u, Tonga
- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia, Ashanti royals (Ghana)
Queen Camilla’s family
Like Charles’s family, no members of Queen Camilla’s family have publicly confirmed their attendance, but we can definitely expect her children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes and their families; her sister, Annabel Elliot; her nieces Alice Irwin, Katie Elliot, and Ayesha Shand; and nephew Ben Elliot. Three of her grandsons and one of her grand-nephews will serve as pages of honor, so they will definitely be there as well. Also in attendance will be her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.
UK leaders, British MPs, and peers
The Telegraph reported just 40 Members of Parliament (MPs) and 40 peers will be at the coronation, and that list is not public yet. However, here’s who’s confirmed so far:
- Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy, the UK’s Prime Minister and his wife. The Daily Mail reported no other Cabinet members except Sunak will be given a plus one.
- Humza Yousaf, the First Minister of Scotland
- Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales
- Nicholas Lyons, the mayor of the City of London
- Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham; he tweeted, “Incredibly honoured to be attending the Coronation as one of the few Members of Parliament who won the ballot to represent the House of Commons.” (It’s unclear yet who else won the ballot to attend.)
- Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin vice-president
- Alex Maskey, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly
- Lesley Hogg, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Assembly
- Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland
The seven past prime ministers who are still living are also expected to attend:
- Liz Truss
- Boris Johnson
- Theresa May
- David Cameron
- Gordon Brown
- Tony Blair
- John Major
British Nobility
There will be significantly less aristocrats in attendance at Charles’s coronation as compared to Queen Elizabeth’s coronation 70 years ago. Lady Pamela Hicks, the former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, will not be attending, but she doesn’t mind; she said, according to her daughter India, that the decision was “very sensible.”
Still, select members of the nobility will be in attendance, as many have a historic role in the ceremony (see more roles below). They include:
- Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk—he’s responsible for organizing the coronation
- David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and his wife, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley; their son, Oliver, will be a page of honor
- Merlin Hay, the 24th Earl of Errol, will act as the Lord High Constable of Scotland, will carry a silver baton or staff
- Anthony Lindsay, 30th Earl of Crawford and 13th Earl of Balcarres, will act as Deputy to the Great Steward of Scotland
- Ian Campell, the 11th Duke of Argyll
- Joseph Morrow, the current Lord Lyon King of Arms, will take part in the King’s procession
- Delaval Thomas Harold Astley, the 23rd Baron Hastings
Foreign heads of state
Leaders from around the world will attend. Here’s who’s said they’ll be there:
- Emmanuel Macron, President of France
- Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
- Mary Simon, Governor-General of Canada
- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
- U.S. President Joe Biden will not be in attendance, but First Lady Jill Biden will lead a U.S. delegation to the coronation
- Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia
- David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia
- Chris Hipkins, Prime Minister of New Zealand
- Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor-General of New Zealand, and her husband, Dr Richard Davies
- Christopher Luxon, leader of the opposition in New Zealand (here’s the full New Zealand delegation)
- Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan
- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
- Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
- Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India
- Han Zheng, Vice President of China
- Michael Higgins, president of Ireland and his wife, Sabina Higgins
- Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Louise Araneta-Marcos, President and First Lady of the Philippines
- Wavel Ramkalawan, president of Seychelles, and his wife, Linda Ramkalawan
- Mario Abdo Benítez and Silvana López Moreira, President and First Lady of Paraguay
- Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union Commission
- Charles Michel, European Union Council President
- Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament
- Amina Jane Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations
- Borjana Krišto, the chair of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh
- Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus
- Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka
- Macky Sall, President of Senegal
- Dame Froyla Tzalam, Governor-General of Belize
- Cornelius A. Smith, Governor-General of the Bahamas and his wife, Clara Smith
- Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas
- Michael Pintard, leader of the opposition in the Bahamas
- Bob Dadae, Governor-General of Papua New Guinea (see full Papua New Guinea delegation here)
- David Vunagi, Governor-General of Solomon Islands
- Võ Văn Thưởng, President of Vietnam
- Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe
- Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic
- Luís Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil
- Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of Austria
- Archbishop Joan Enric Vives i Sicília, Co-Prince of Andorra
- Narayan Prakash Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal
Religious representatives
Charles has been open about wanting to be “defender of faith,” rather than “Defender of the Faith,” reflecting the religious diversity of the United Kingdom. He said in 20145, “It’s always seemed to me that, while at the same time being Defender of the Faith, you can also be protector of faiths.” At the coronation, representatives from other faith communities will attend. They include:
- Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, chief rabbi of the United Kingdom (Judaism)
- Ven Bogoda Seelawimala Nayaka Thera, head monk of the London Buddhist Vihara and Chief Sangha Nayaka of Great Britain (Buddhim)
- Indarjit Singh, Baron Singh of Wimbledon, a prominent member of the Sikh community (he is also participating in the ceremony) (Sikhism)
- Radha Mohan das, of Bhaktivedanta Manor Temple (Hinduism)
- Aliya Azam, education and interfaith coordinator at the Al Khoei Foundation (Islam)
And of course, as it is an Anglican ceremony, Anglican leaders will be in attendance, including:
- Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury (he will conduct the service)
- Stephen Cottreell, Archishop of York
- John Armes, the Anglican bishop of Edinburgh
- Paul Butler, the Bishop of Durham
- Michael Beasley, the Bishop of Bath and Wells
- David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster
Celebrities
A few select celebrities will be in attendance at the coronation service. Those confirmed include:
- Bear Grylls, in his capacity as Chief Scout
- Stella McCartney
- Joanna Lumley (after, she will join Sky News for their coverage)
- Rowan Atkinson
- Nick Cave
- Sam Kerr (will carry Australia’s flag)
- Lionel Richie
- Edward Enninful
- Ant McPartlin
- Declan Donnelly
People with ceremonial roles
There are numerous people who will participate in the ceremony. They include:
- Antonia Romeo, Clerk of the Crown in Chancery, is responsible for recording the coronation
- Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, will act as Lord High Constable of England for the day
- Frances Dymoke, a farmer, who will carry the Royal Standard
- Cadet Warrant Officer Elliott Tyson-Lee will carry the flag of the United Kingdom
These four men will carry the Standards of the Quarterings of the Royal Arms and Standard of the Principality of Wales:
- Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster
- Charles Paget, 8th Marquess of Anglesey
- Nicholas Alexander, 7th Earl of Caledon
- Alexander Scrymgeour, 12th Earl of Dundee, will carry the Lion Rampart of Scotland
These people will carry King Charles’s regalia in the procession:
- Sir Gordon Messenger, the Governor of HM Tower of London: St Edward’s Crown as Lord High Steward of England
- Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller: St Edward’s Staff
- Richard Scott, 10th Duke of Buccleuch and 12th Duke of Queensberry: the Sceptre with Cross
- Baroness Floella Benjamin: the Sceptre with the Dove
- Dame Elizabeth Anionwu: the Orb
- Brigadier Andrew Jackson (The Keeper of the Jewel House): the Sovereign’s Ring
- Petty Officer Amy Taylor: the Sword of Offering
- Simon Abney-Hastings, the 15th Earl of Loudoun: the Golden Spurs
- Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt: the Sword of State
- Air Chief Marshal the Lord Peach: the Sword of Mercy (The Curtana)
- The Lord Richards of Herstmonceux: the Sword of Spiritual Justice
- The Lord Houghton of Richmond: the Sword of Temporal Justice
And then these people will present the King with the regalia:
- Rupert Francis John Carington, the 7th Baron Carrington: the Spurs
- Baron Syed Kamall: the Armills
- Baroness Gillian Merron: the Robe Royal
- Rev. John McDowell, the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh: the Orb
- Baron Narendra Patel: the Ring
- Indarjit Singh, Baron of Wimbledon: the Coronation Glove
- Rev. Mark Strange, Bishop of Moray, Ross, and Caithness, and Episcopal Primus of Scotland: the Sceptre with Cross
- Rev. Andrew John, the Archbishop of Wales: the Sceptre with Dove
- The Archbishop of Canterbury will perform the crowning
These people will carry Queen Camilla’s regalia:
- Baroness (Helena) Kennedy of The Shaws: The Queen Consort’s Rod
- General Sir Patrick Sanders: The Queen Consort’s Sceptre
- Charles Wellseley, 9th Duke of Wellington: Queen Mary’s Crown
- The Rt. Reverend and Rt. Hon the Lord Chartres: The Queen Consort’s Ring
And these four will present Queen Camilla with her regalia:
- Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin, The Bishop of Dover: The Queen Consort’s Rod
- Rt. Reverend and Rt Hon. Lord Chartres: The Queen Consort’s Sceptre with Cross
- Brigadier Andrew Jackson: The Queen Consort’s Ring
- The Archbishop of Canterbury will again perform the crowning
Members of the public
Representatives of charities that King Charles and Queen Camilla support are expected to be invited, but that list has not been revealed yet. In April, Buckingham Palace shared that 850 community and charity representatives will be in attendance, including more than 450 recipients of the British Empire Medal (BEM).
