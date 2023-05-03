Heart of Lions coach, Fatawu Salifu, has insisted that they will not fix the rest of their games to favour opponents despite securing promotion into the Ghana Premier League.

The Kpando-based side was declared champions of the Division One League Zone Three championship with five games to spare.

Salifu, who led the team to secure qualification, speaking in an interview, assured that despite the fact that the rest of the matches will have no impact on his team’s achievement, they will not favour opponents until the end of the season.

According to him, they will make sure they give their best to win more points and set a better record.

“Anyone who knows me will testify that I’ve never done it in life and I don’t do it. I don’t believe in playing fixed matches and stuff. I am aware records are important,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“Even if we had lost our recent match [against Golden Kick] it would have had no effect [on us being champions] but we made sure we finished well with a win away from home.

“So giving out points is not something that is in me and of course these are young players and it will be inappropriate to train them with match manipulation. If they get addicted to it, they will disappoint you when you need them most. So we are going all out to finish the league very well devoid of any fixed matches,” he added.

Heart of Lions will return to the top flight after getting relegated eight years ago.

