Heart of Lions head coach, Fatawu Salifu, has rated the Division One League as more competitive than the Ghana Premier League.

The Kpando-based club has secured promotion to the top flight for next season, eight years after their demotion to the second tier.

They have emerged runaway champions in Zone III after Sunday’s round of matches with five matches to spare.

In an interview with Asempa FM, the trainer who guided the side to secure promotion to the top flight asserted that Division One looks more difficult than the GPL.

“The division one league looks more difficult than the premier league, it’s one of the toughest and most challenging leagues in Ghana,” he said on Sports Nite.

Heart of Lions will hope to make an impact in the Ghana Premier League upon their return.

Meanwhile, they defeated Golden Kicks 4-2 on Monday in Tema.

