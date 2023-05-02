Interim Asante Kotoko coach, Abdul Gazale, has blamed hard luck following his side’s 1-1 draw against Tamale City on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to close the gap on the top four after they were held by the Ghana Premier League debutants at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The home side drew the first blood after youngster Rocky Dwanema scored a sumptuous goal in the 36th minute.

But the Tamale-based club got the equalising goal a few minutes later through Mohammed Yahaya after taking advantage of a defensive mishap by Kotoko.

“It’s just hard luck for us because today it’s better than what we did in our last game,” he said after the game.

“We created chances but unfortunately, we couldn’t convert them and I think we have to work on that as well,” he added.

Asante Kotoko remains in the 6th position on the league standings with 43 points from 29 matches and will hope to return to winning ways when they hit Bibiani Gold Stars in the matchday 29 games at the Baba Yara Stadium.

