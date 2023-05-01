The matchday 28 games of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some shocking results with a game left to be played on Monday.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Hearts of Oak left it late against King Faisal.

The Phobians returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory.

Midfielder Ibrahim Salifu broke the deadlock in the 88th minute before Linda Mtange wrapped up the win in the 90th minute.

In the Sunday games, Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Tamale United.

Issah Kukah on the 18th minute broke the deadlock of the game. Baba Kushibo increased the tally on the 28th minute.

However, after recess, Baba Salifu Apiiga scored a consolation for the home side on the 60th minute.

At DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars pipped Great Olympics by a lone goal.

Godfred Kyei’s 19th-minute strike was enough as the home side returned to winning ways. The defeat leave Olympics in the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park also stunned Medeama SC by a lone goal.

Kwame Junior Nana’s second-half strike on the 58th minute secured the three points for the home side.

At CAM Park at Ayinase, Karela United hammered Berekum Chelsea 4-1. Emmanuel Owusu Boakey scored a brace on the 17th and 18th minutes.

Kharim Abdul Ayeh scored on the 41st minute before Evens Adomako scored on the 70th minute of the game.

However, Patrick Kofi Ansu scored a consolation for Chelsea.

Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu humiliated Legon Cities 5-1.

Dreams FC got the opening goal after just six minutes through Aholou Avocevou before Ishmael Dede hit the back of the net to extend the host lead.

A few minutes to full time, Samuel Armah pulled one back for the visitors as the first half ended 2-1 in favour of Dreams FC.

After the break, the host proved to be the stronger side and grabbed their third goal of the match through Ali Huzaf in the 58th minute.

Ten minutes later, Abdulai Ibrahim found the back of the net for Dreams to continue their demolishing exercise against Legon Cities.

In the 80th minute, Legon Cities were reduced to 8-men before Godfred Atuahene scored to seal a 5-1 for Dreams FC. The win sends Dreams FC out of the relegation zone.

At the Golden City Park, Bechem United defeated FC Samartex 1996 2-0.

Hafiz Konkoni opened the scoreline for the home side on the 25th minute. After recess, Godwin Abusah scored an own goal on the 79th minute as the home side secured the three points.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Tamale City.

Rocky Dwamena broke the deadlock on the 18th minute for the Porcupine Warriors.

However, Mohammed Yahaya on the 41st minute levelled his side up as both sides shared the spoils.

Bottom-placed Kotoku Royals will host league leaders, Aduana Stars on Monday at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Aduana Stars, Bechem United, Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak complete their top four.

King Faisal, Great Olympics and Kotoku Royals sit in the drop zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Hearts of Oak 2-0 King Faisal

Accra Lions 1-2 Real Tamale United

Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 Great Olympics

Nsoatreman FC 1-0 Medeama SC

Karela United 4-1 Berekum Chelsea

Dreams FC 5-1 Legon Cities

Bechem United 2-0 Samartex 1996

Asante Kotoko v Tamale City

Kotoku Royals v Aduana Stars