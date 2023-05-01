An aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has sent a heartfelt message to Ghanaian workers, congratulating them for their hard work and assuring them of his trust in them.

In a statement signed and released in Accra on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in commemoration of this year’s International Labor Day celebrations, Dr Akoto said, “I salute all workers of Ghana for their immense contribution to our nation-building. I believe in the potential of our workers to advance the development of our dear nation”.

International Labor Day, also known as May Day, is celebrated every year across the world on May 1.

It is mainly celebrated in recognition of the struggles and gains made by workers and the labour movement.

It is also celebrated to raise awareness about the rights and opportunities every labour should get for their welfare and betterment.

Monday, May 1, 2023, which marks May Day has been declared a Statutory Public Holiday in Ghana by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery.

The day will be marked at Bolgatanga, the capital of the Upper East Region where the President of the Republic of Ghana is expected to address thousands of Ghanaian workers.

To Dr Akoto, who is also the immediate past Minister of Food and Agriculture, Ghanaian workers deserve commendation considering their enormous contributions to the economic growth and stability of Ghana.

“I congratulate you for your hard work and wish you well in the years ahead of us. Ayekoo,” he noted in his statement.