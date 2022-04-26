The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana CLOGSAG has said their demand for a ‘neutrality allowance’ is appropriate.

The body has justified the demand, insisting they will continue to strike until government fully commits to paying the money.

CLOGSAG says its members will not join the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the celebration of this year’s Workers’ Day on May 1, 2022.

Addressing the media, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo described TUC as a poisonous union.

He maintained that CLOGSAG has the bargaining power to seek conditions of service for its members.

Mr Bampoe Addo who accused TUC of acting in bad faith said they will organise their own activities across the country to mark the May Day celebration.

Members of CLOGSAG laid down their tools on Thursday, April 21, 2022, following the inability of the government to pay the allowance as agreed upon in January this year.

The neutrality allowance is to ensure that civil and local government workers do not engage in partisanship while conducting their affairs when they are in their various offices.

The union insists the strike is on and will only be called off when the government is firm on its promise to pay them.

Listen to the audio below for more: