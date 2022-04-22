National Organiser of the Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), Emmanuel Acquah, has said no member of the association is involved in politics.

According to him, over 10 members have been sacked between 2021 and 2022 and can therefore authoritatively say that no member has been involved in politics.

“It would surprise you that, this year and last year, our members who contested for assembly members were even sacked though assembly member position is non-partisan but the Supreme Court has ruled that no member of the association is involved in such acts and so to the best of my knowledge, we don’t have members who are involved in politics but when such person is caught, they would be sacked,” he said.

He was speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday after (CLOGSAG) laid down their tools effective [Thursday] April 21, 2022.

They are demanding the payment of their neutrality allowances.

This follows a statement released by the association on April 5, 2022, saying that the government has delayed in paying its members the allowance in question, hence the decision to embark on strike.

But Mr Acquah said the neutrality allowance is a new allowance they negotiated with government and therefore believes the allowance payment will help the group’s commitment to be neutral.

He said the conditions of service are negotiated between a member and the employer, which he says is different from the appointment letters given to them.

To him, the union a member belongs to has the right to negotiate the conditions on their behalf adding that not all the conditions are spelt out in the appointment letters.

Speaking on the way forward, Mr Acquah said they are yet to meet the finance ministry and see the payment plan and how favourable it will be.