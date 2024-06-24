Over 500 level 400 students of Sefwi Wiawso Teacher Training College have staged a demonstration against the college authorities over several pressing academic issues, including pending results and result anomalies.

The demonstration, which took place on campus, saw a large turnout of final-year students.

A total of 570 students who joined the protest, cited among other things issues like pending results, anomalies in existing results, incomplete results, and the lack of a student portal and index numbers which needs to be addressed.

They claimed that, these unresolved issues have severely impacted their academic progress and future career plans.

Despite multiple attempts to resolve these issues through official channels, the students have not seen any meaningful action from the college authorities, leading to their decision to protest.

Among the primary concerns are the delay in releasing academic results which have left many students uncertain about their standings and eligibility for graduation.

Additionally, inconsistencies and errors in the results released have added to their confusion and anxiety.

Another critical issue highlighted by the demonstrators is the absence of a functional student portal.

In an era where digital access to academic records and communication is standard, the lack of such a portal has hindered students’ ability to track their academic progress and receive timely updates.

Also, the non-issuance of index numbers has further compounded the difficulties, making it challenging for students to properly identify themselves within the academic system.

The Principal of the college, Dr. Emmanuel Carsamar, received their petition and assured the students that their concerns would be addressed in the shortest possible time.