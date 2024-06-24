One person was lynched while another is in critical condition after they were apprehended for stealing car spare parts at Awutu Akrampa in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The two suspected robbers were caught by angry mob after stealing spare parts of a tipper truck at the Awutu Akrampa new site.

In an interview with Adom News, eyewitness Cynthia Quaye, a shopkeeper, said around 3:00 pm, the suspects approached her for water.

About an hour later, she heard a noise coming from the back of her shop.

Cynthia said that when she came out of the shop, she saw about 20 men with sticks and stones beating the suspects.

She said the residents stripped them naked before lynching one of them.

The deceased and the other individual, who is in critical condition were rushed to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Meanwhile, police has commenced investigations into matter.

ALSO READ:

Family announces new date for KODA’s burial

Family of Labone SHS student petitions GES over alleged assault by senior housemaster

Ambulance case: Cross-examination has exposed NDC’s lies and deception – Godfred Dame