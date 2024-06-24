The family of a final-year student of Labone Senior High School (SHS) allegedly assaulted by the senior housemaster has petitioned the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Education Ministry to probe the incident.

The student’s name has been given as Abraham Sambou with the senior housemaster identified as Eric Agyemang popularly known as ‘Power.’

The family in the petition indicated that, Mr Agyemang slapped Abraham on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, after the school prefect, Blessing Elisha Nyamekye, accused him of refusing to hand over a mobile phone he was caught with.

Despite denying the claims, Abraham was allegedly barred from attending classes and detained in Mr Agyemang’s office without food or water until his family’s arrival around 2 pm to meet management.

Subsequently, Sambou was indefinitely deboardinised without due process, causing him to commute from Kasoa to school daily. “The family expressed deep concerned about the mistreatment of our ward, Master Samboum, and the conduct of the school authorities, particularly Mr. Agyeman, who has admitted to slapping this vulnerable final year student – a student who needs all the psychological help he can get as the WASSCE approaches,” excerpts of the petition read. The petition added that, Sambou has been experiencing severe headaches and pain in his left ear and left eye and has sought treatment at the Amanfro Polyclinic. Read the full petition below:



