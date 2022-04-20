The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has announced its intention to proceed on strike from Thursday, April 21 over the government’s failure to pay its members their neutrality allowance.

The Association in a statement said the neutrality allowance formed part of a Memorandum of Understanding entered into with the government on January 20, 2022.

According to CLOSAG, despite official reminders and follow ups to the Finance Ministry, payment of the allowance has not been effected after more than three months as agreed.

“It was noted that the neutrality allowance has not been effected as agreed in spite of official reminders and follow-ups to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

“The National Executive Council (NEC), therefore, decided that CLOGSAG should embark on an industrial action to press home its demand for the implementation of the MoU,” the statement said.

CLOGSAG said it has, therefore, served notice to the National Labour Commission, the Civil Service Council, Local Government Service Council, National Security Minister and the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations of the intended strike.

CLOSAG urged its regional secretaries to ensure all its members comply with the directive.

Below is the full statement: