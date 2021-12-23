The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has served notice it will embark on a nationwide strike on January 22, to demand better conditions of service.

According to the Association, a year after their proposed salary structure was sent to the Finance Ministry to deal with it, it is yet to communicate anything to them despite persistent reminders.

Speaking at the end of year meeting and awards ceremony held in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region, Executive Secretary of CLOSAG, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, said the Association feels sidelined, which leaves them with no option other than declaring an industrial action.

He said CLOGSAG realised that all other services had an enhanced salary structure apart from the civil service.

Explaining the issues pertaining to their conditions of service, Dr Bampoe-Addo stated that CLOGSAG proposed before the joint meeting of the Local Government Service Council and the Civil Service Council was based on what was happening in other services were limited in other partisan activities in the constitution.

According to him, it drew its salary structure based on what others also had and presented it to the joint meeting, which was accepted.

Dr Isaac Bampoe-Addo further said the proposed salary structure went before cabinet, which directed the matter to be dealt with.

He further said a year after the proposed salary structure went to the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry hasn’t dealt with their issue and come January, they will lay down their tools.

“That, we at the National Secretariat, are taking steps to declare a nationwide strike on January 20, 2022. Come that day, all of us are staying at home, we won’t work.

“This business of monkey dey work, baboon dey chop, we won’t allow it. We’ve had various national executive council meetings on this issue, and I think our patience has run out. This is justice denied,” he stated.

He added, “Better conditions of service are not won on a silver platter, they are fought for, and this is the time to fight for ours.”

Central Regional Secretary of CLOGSAG, Adam Nuhu, called on all members to stay alert and be on guard to lay down their tools if the government fails to fulfil their terms and conditions by January.

He commended the members for their hard work towards the country’s development.

Municipal Chief Executive for Upper Denkyira East, Ebenezer Forson Appiah, applauded the workers of CLOSAG for contributing immensely towards the upliftment of the municipality in terms of development.

He congratulated all the awardees and charged them to continue their hard work.