The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has asked the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, to terminate the appointment of the Western North Regional Minister.

CLOGSAG has accused Richard Ebbah Obeng of “interfering in the work of the Local Government Service”.

In a statement, signed but its Executive Secretary, the Association said that Mr Obeng had “erroneously arrogated to himself the power to post officers of the Local Government Service.

“He has also directed his Personal Assistant to lock up the office of one of the two officers who had been posted by the Regional Minister,” the statement continued.

The Association has described the situation as a “clear indication of political harassment which should not be exhibited in our current democratic dispensation.”

“Evidence available shows that the Hon. Regional Minister posted two Assistant Directors of the Local Government Service in contravention of existing procedure for postings,” part of the statement reads.

CLOGSAG mentioned that it had “earlier advised the Hon. Minister to rescind his decision but to no avail.”

They have warned that “if by Friday, 26th November 2021, the postings have not been reserved, the Association would be compelled to convene an Emergency National Executive Council meeting to pave way for further action.”

Below is the full statement: