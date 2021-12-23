The Nsuta Circuit Court in the Ejura-Seyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region has sentenced a mason, Isaac Bimpong Junior, to 18 years imprisonment for defiling a three-year-old girl.

The ruling was read by Winnie Owusu-Boatey who presided over the case.

Prosecutor ASP, Emmanuel Kyei Sarpong, speaking to AdomNews revealed that on November 5, 2021, the accused lured the victim to a dilapidated public toilet at the Community Centre, Ejura when the victim was playing around her mother’s shop.

Isaac Bimpong then undressed the victim and had his way with her. While in the act, he was caught by an undisclosed individual who then raised the alarm.

The accused was later arrested and interrogated by the Police while the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The complainant returned with a medical report endorsed by Dr Emmanuel Aboagye, a medical officer of Ejura Government hospital.

According to the report, the victim’s hymen was broken, with her vulva walls erythematous and vaginal bruised.

A statement was obtained from the accused, and after that, he was charged with the offence of defilement contrary to Section (101)(1) Act 2960.

The accused pleaded guilty for the crime and is now to serve his sentence at the Central Prison in Kumasi.