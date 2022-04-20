Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is mourning the death of his eldest son, Dr David Heward-Mills.

The news of the death of Dr David Heward-Mills broke on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, but with little information on exactly what led to his death.

A new photo of the Heward-Mills’ family has emerged that is warming the hearts of many Ghanaians.

The photo, which formed part of those shared in an album by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Facebook after he visited them, shows the rest of the family sharing a moment of laughter.

Call it the ‘calm in the midst of the storm’ and you won’t be wrong, even as many social media users have been commenting on the photo.

Check it out: