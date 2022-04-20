Black Stars management committee chairman, Mark Addo, has said he is confident the national team will qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The four-time African champions have been paired with Angola, Madagascar, and Central African Republic in Group E.

The Confederation of African Football [CAF] announced the group qualifying matches for next year’s edition of the continent’s flagship competition after a draw held in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

In all, 12 groups consisting of four teams each will be competing against each other home and away with the top two sides set to qualifforto AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

Despite the poor performance in Cameroon during the 2021 AFCON, the vice president of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] says the team will book a qualification and put up a better performance.

“We are not underrating any side in our group but I am confident the team will qualify for the tournament,” he said on Asempa FM.

“It is a tricky group but we will ensure we make it to Ivory Coast and put up a better performance,” he added.

Ghana will be hoping to end their 40 years trophy drought in Ivory Coast after a poor campaign in Yaoundé.