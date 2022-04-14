Otto Addo is in talks with Borussia Dortmund to sign a short-term deal with the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to lead the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After Ghana’s abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, Milovan Rajevac, who signed a one-year renewable deal with the GFA was sacked after the team exited at the group phase for the first time since 2006.

However, the country’s football governing body appointed Otto Addo on an interim basis in February ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.

Addo was assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani with Chris Hughton in the mix as technical advisor.

The 46-year-old together with his technical team has been able to qualify Ghana for the Mundial scheduled to be hosted later this year having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.

The Black Stars booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March in the return leg tie.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was canceled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Having resumed his duties with the Bundesliga side on Wednesday, Addo is in talks with the club to permit him to lead the West African country to the global showpiece according to reports.

The report adds that Addo will sign a one-year deal and will also lead the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the Ghana Football Association to keep the current coaching staff together until after the World Cup.

Having visited the Jubilee House after securing the World Cup qualification, the President congratulated the team and urged the GFA to keep the technical staff together.

“I’m hoping that the technical team that has been put together for these two matches will at least take us through the World Cup,” Akufo-Addo said.

“I told the coach that he should be careful when he came to Ghana; that he could be kidnapped here and we’ll make it difficult for him to go back to Germany and Dortmund.

“But I hope that Mr. Okraku, [you’ll do] whatever you can to keep this team together, at least until Qatar. Then afterward, we can take the long-term decision,” he added.

Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea after being drawn into Group H of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.